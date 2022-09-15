Acer Televisions will be launching its premium range of products

Indkal Technologies, the official licensee of Acer Home Entertainment business in India today announced that it will be launching its new line of premium televisions based on Android TV 11 – the H and S-Series. The new product line-up will come with next-generation features like Dolby Atmos and Vision ensuring customers a cinematic viewing experience at home, and MEMC technology for smoother picture and video quality.

The new range of products will sport the Hi-Fi Pro audio system with a 60-watt sound output in the H series and a 50-watt speaker on the 65-inch model that delivers an exceptional audio experience. The televisions will be complemented with premium metal finish, shell body, and frameless design. Another very large value addition is the 3-year warranty on the UHD models of both the H and the S series.

The latest product line-up will be available on all e-commerce platforms and over 4000 retail outlets with display sizes- 32” HD, 43” UHD, 50” UHD, 55” UHD, and 65” UHD.

Some of the other key specifications in this series are the in-built Smart Blue Light Reduction technology, HDR 10+ with HLG support, Super Brightness, Black Level Augmentation, 4K Upscaling, 2-way Bluetooth, Dual Band Wi-Fi, and much more.

While the launch price of 32” HD will be at Rs. 14,999, 43” UHD at Rs. 29,999, 50” UHD at Rs. 34,999, 55 UHD at Rs. 39,999, and 65” UHD at Rs. 64,999, however, all the models will be available at a special introductory price for a limited time at the launch which also marks the start of the festive season.