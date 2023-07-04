Acer India Unveils New Interactive Flat Panel Touch Series, The Acer IZ65A and IZ75A for smart classrooms and meeting rooms

Acer, a global pioneer in technology solutions, is excited to unveil the Acer IZ interactive series, the latest additions to its line-up of state-of-the-art interactive panels. With a vision to reshape the educational and corporate environment, these interactive panels deliver captivating learning experiences and innovative functionalities that empower businesses and educational institutions.

The Acer IZ65A and IZ75A series offers an ultra-thin & anti-static metal body, boasting 4K UHD IPS displays that bring vibrant colours and sharp details to life blending with the power of sound. These interactive panels provide a highly responsive touch interface, supporting up to 40 touch points for seamless collaboration and engagement.

Seamless and latest wireless connectivity is a standout feature of the Acer IZ65A and IZ75A series. Equipped with multiple USB 3.0 & 2.0 ports, latest Wi-Fi 6 BT 5.2 & 1GBPS LAN, HDMI, VGA, DP & Type C ports. these panels effortlessly integrate with various devices and existing classroom setups. The panel is equipped with the latest ANDROID 13 has complete access to Google Play store that’s ensures usage and effortless integration into educational technology ecosystems.

Acer’s new interactive touch series, the Acer IZ65A, and IZ75A, revolutionizes educational and corporate environments. The panels come with Acer Whiteboard, powered by Android 13, offering functionalities like drawing, annotation, painting, eraser, and highlighter. They also include the E-share feature, allowing nine devices to be projected onto a single screen for collaboration. Other convenient features include scheduling power off and power on, application lock control, and support for online OTA updates. These can be upgraded with OPS models featuring Intel Core Processors and Windows 11 for enhanced performance. Acer aims to empower users with advanced features to maximize productivity and create immersive learning and collaboration experiences.

“With the corporate and education sectors entering a new phase of growth and opportunity, we are excited to present our customers with cutting-edge products in display technology.” said Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer. “Our new Interactive Flat Panels are a testament to our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the education and corporate sectors. We understand that the landscape has undergone significant changes, and we are proud to offer intuitive features that provide flexible solutions for these market segments. With our interactive panels, educational institutes and enterprises can enhance their teaching and collaboration experiences, adapting to the new era of learning and work. We are excited to empower our customers with technology that revolutionises their environments and maximises productivity,” he further added.

The Acer IZ65A and IZ75A series features anti-glare screens, MOHS 7 and Hardness 9 glasses, Blue light filter and Anti Flicker which enhances optimal visibility, ruggedness of the screen and overall experience. Furthermore, these panels come equipped with powerful built-in 2* 20-Watt speakers which makes the experience more actual and real while delivering immersive audio for multimedia presentations or even video playback.

These panels are the start of the line-up, more such innovative technology products are in the pipeline.