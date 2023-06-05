Acer India Marks World Environment Day by Introducing the New Eco-friendly Aspire Vero laptop

Acer, one of the leading global PC brand, unveiled the highly anticipated Aspire Vero, a state-of-the-art laptop that focuses on sustainability. With its blend of exceptional performance, ground-breaking features, and a steadfast dedication to environmental conservation, the Aspire Vero sets a new benchmark for eco-conscious consumers seeking a powerful computing solution.

The Aspire Vero is powered by the advanced 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor, ensuring exceptional speed and efficiency for seamless multitasking and enhanced productivity. This latest-generation processor empowers users to work faster, collaborate effortlessly, and unleash their creative potential in productivity and creativity applications. This laptop comes in two variants: Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i3. A standout feature of the Aspire Vero is its eco-friendly construction, incorporating PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) Material. With 30% PCR plastics in the chassis and screen bezel, along with 50% PCR on the keycaps, this laptop significantly reduces CO2 emissions while maintaining durability and performance.

In addition to its sustainable design, the Aspire Vero introduces VeroSense™ technology, providing multiple power-saving modes that extend battery life and promote efficient energy consumption. Users can customise the mode that best suits their needs, optimising performance or maximising battery longevity, all while reducing their carbon footprint. The laptop features a stunning 14-inch full HD IPS Display with a 16:9 aspect ratio delivering vivid visuals and an immersive viewing experience. With Acer’s TNR (Technicolor® Colour Certified), colour reproduction is accurate, while Acer PurifiedVoice™ with AI Noise Reduction and Acer PurifiedView enhance audio and visual clarity, elevating communication and multimedia experiences.

Equipped with the advanced OceanGlass™ Touchpad, the Aspire Vero offers smooth and precise navigation. It also includes Thunderbolt 4 type C connectivity, enabling lightning-fast data transfer and seamless connection to external devices. The Aspire Vero boasts a narrow bezel design with an 80.01% screen-to-body ratio, offering an immersive visual experience. It also features a backlit keyboard for easy typing in any lighting conditions. With Windows Hello and a fingerprint reader, users can securely and conveniently access their laptop without the need for passwords. These features enhance the Aspire Vero’s appeal, providing a modern and user-friendly computing experience. Available in two elegant colours, Marianna Blue and Cobblestone Gray, the Aspire Vero caters to individual preferences while exuding sophistication and style, staying true to its eco-friendly ethos. The Aspire Vero is meticulously designed with a focus on sustainability, incorporating the principles of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle in its manufacturing process, product components, and packaging materials. In 2022, the Aspire Vero proudly earned the prestigious Reddot Design Award, recognising its outstanding design and innovation.

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India says, “On this World Environment Day, we are thrilled to introduce our all-new Acer Aspire Vero laptop, a significant step forward in our commitment to a sustainable future. This extraordinary laptop represents a significant milestone in our pursuit of a sustainable future. With the launch of the new Aspire Vero, we reaffirm our deep commitment to society and the well-being of our planet. Through the Aspire Vero, we invite individuals to join us in making a positive difference in the world we call home. Embracing the principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle, the Aspire Vero embodies a sustainable mindset, making it an eco-friendly choice for consumers who strive to create a greener planet without compromising on performance.”

Acer India is also proud to say that on the occasion of World Environment Day, Acer will plant 2000 tree saplings in an effort to contribute to reforestation and combat climate change. Recognising the importance of preserving our natural resources, Acer aims to make a tangible impact on the environment through this initiative.

In addition to the mass tree planting, Acer has also pledged to plant a tree sapling for every laptop purchased from an Acer exclusive store on June 5th. By aligning the purchase of Acer laptops with tree planting, Acer envisions a greener future where every product sold goes hand in hand with the growth of new life. Together, Acer and its customers can foster a sustainable planet for generations to come.