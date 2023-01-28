Absolutely the Best RTP Slots of All Time

As you may already know, apart from gambling portals with casino reviews, there are also slot review websites. While the first ones are aimed at letting you know which online casino has the highest rank or rating, the second kind of website lets you find out which games you can win. Of course, these slot review sites do not give you a 100% guarantee that you can win. However, it is a great way to pick games based on certain parameters where RTP is the main one. Typically, these sites publish a theoretical RTP for each of the slots or table games. Take this webpage as an example. You just have to decide what you are going to play. When you choose a game with a high RTP be sure to play in demo mode. It is possible that you will not like the design or graphics. Especially for you, I have prepared a few of my favorite slots, where there is a high RTP.

Book of 99 (RTP 99%)

This slot from Relax Gaming has an RTP of 99%. This is simply an excellent indicator of what a theoretical return should be. Its graphics are more like a classic slot, with 5 reels and 3 rows. In this version of the game, there are only 10 paylines the number of which you cannot change. The minimum bet per spin is 0.1 USD, and the maximum bet is 100 USD. Imagine, you can get the highest multiplier here, which is x12,075. With such a maximum bet the winnings can be simply enormous.

As for the controls, there are buttons to the right of the playing field that help players interact with the slot. Specifically, there is the option to adjust bets, enable automatic play, fast spin and the ability to visit the paytable. Among the main features that are included in the slot are Wild, Scatter and the Free Spins round. This is the so-called book mechanic, where before the Free Spins start, a special symbol will automatically be selected to become the Expanding Symbol. In addition, there is the Symbol Collection, which also brings various winnings.

Thrones of Persia (RTP 98,83%)

The history of Persia is rooted far back in ancient myths and fairy tales. This slot has been developed by Tom Horn Gaming. It certainly makes this RTP of 98,83% another unqualified leader in the table of slots with the highest theoretical return rates. This slot consists of the classic 5 reels and 3 rows. Seemingly, there is nothing out of the ordinary here. However, the volatility in this slot is very high as evidenced by the x5,470 maximum multiplier. The slot has 20 active paylines which can be used to build combinations. You can adjust the number of paylines from 1 to 20 if you wish. The minimum bet per payline is 0.02 EUR, and the maximum bet is 5 EUR. It is easy to see, that the lowest total bet with 20 paylines is only 0.40 EUR, while the highest value starts at 100 EUR.

The Thrones of Persia control panel looks very technological, with a lot of different settings. Here, below the playing field, you’ll find a balance box, line adjustment, bet adjustment, Bet Max and Auto Play options. There are also Wild, Scatter and Bonus Games. In the bonus round, you need to correctly place the gold tiles and get the reward, after which a round of Free Spins is triggered with the multiplier you’ve unlocked.

1429 Uncharted Seas (RTP 98,5%)

The slot, which is owned by Thunderkick, tells a tale in the manner of the various sea monsters that inhabited the seas and oceans during the time of Hercules and Poseidon. I really like the mythological plots and I’m certainly impressed by the RTP which in this game is 98.5%. And again, a classic layout of characters in a 5 * 3 field. The volatility of this game is at the level of Low because the maximum possible winnings are x670 of your line bet. This slot is perfect for those players who are just comprehending the games of chance and do not need a quick loss and need to understand the specifics of the game. Please note that this slot betting is per spin without the possibility of specifying or selecting the number of paylines. The minimum bet is 0.1 USD, and the maximum is 100 USD.

As far as the slot controls are concerned, the system is quite familiar and standard. The main buttons are to the right of the playing field. Here you have Auto Play, Spins and bet adjustment. And at the bottom, there is information about the bet amount, balance and last winnings. Among the features here are the special Wild symbol options when it appears on the centre reel, as well as a round of 10 Free Spins.

Marching Legions (RTP 98,12%)

A fun slot about a Roman army that is animated in style. This game has been developed by Relax Gaming. The Buy Bonus option is perfectly implemented in this slot. The design of the game resembles a road made of stone with 5 reels and 3 rows. The game’s RTP is 98.5% and this is another excellent figure that will help you learn how to win. The volatility here is on the high side as evidenced by the multiplier of x10,000. The minimum bet in the slot is 0.1 USD and the maximum bet is 100 USD. It is noteworthy that the game uses 243 Ways technology when the symbols in order to form a combination just need to fall out only on adjacent reels. There are no paylines.

To the right of the playing field, you’ll notice buttons that help you control the game. There are bet size adjustment, Auto Play function, Spin, Turbo Spin as well as Paytable. In the bottom panel, you will find information about the bet size, the current winnings as well as the balance. Among the features, you will have Free Spins, Respins, Stack symbols, Sticky Wilds, and Symbol collection.