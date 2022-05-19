A Pick of the Best Android Football Manager Simulators

There is nothing new about the incredible popularity of football-inspired video games. Titles like FIFA remain as in demand as ever, while games like Pro Evolution Soccer have had a complete makeover looking toward the future. One area where football-inspired games are becoming more and more popular is management simulators. Once a niche genre with a cult following, franchises like the Football Manager series is quickly gaining traction.

A primary factor behind this is simply how amazing these games have become, with an awe-inspiring level of tactical complexity to explore. On the other hand, the continued development of mobile football management simulators has made them accessible to a whole new target audience. In the old days, you’d have to sit in front of your computer for hours on end to play games like Football Manager, but these days all you need is a smartphone. It got us thinking, what are the best Android football manager simulators in 2022? Keep reading for our findings.

Why Are Football Manager Games So Good?

Before we focus on the world of Android football manager simulators, let’s take a moment to appreciate football manager games as a whole. For some people, playing titles like Football Manager is extremely tedious, especially if they are used to the more hands-on approach offered by FIFA. But here’s the thing: football manager simulators can be so much more exciting in many ways.

For one, tactical decisions don’t make nearly as much difference during a game like FIFA, where you’re controlling the players. On the other hand, making the wrong substitution or tinkering with your formation in the wrong way can have devastating consequences on dedicated football management simulators. Sure, this can be frustrating, but it also means that successful tactical decisions taste all the sweeter when you make them.

Additionally, modern football manager simulators generally have huge and meticulously researched player databases. There is nothing more satisfying than finding the next big thing while playing these games, especially when you see them playing in huge fixtures in real life somewhere down the line.

The Best Android Football Manager Simulators

A common complaint regarding football manager games is the sheer amount of time needed to play them, making Android versions perfect. With the latest and greatest Android football management simulators, you can play while on the move, thus making substantially better use of your time.

Here are three of the leading options:

Football Manager 2022 Mobile: The definitive management simulator, Sega and Sports Interactive’s Football Manager series has long been a standout performer in the field. Combining an extraordinarily extensive player database with an impressive and detailed approach to training, tactics, and transfers, you just cannot beat it. Previously, Football Manager Mobile games have been on the lighter side, but FM 2022 Mobile is a cut above the rest.

Underworld Football Manager 2: A slightly less realistic management game, Underworld Football Manager 2 is an often hilarious take on the successful genre. The general principles remain the same: coach a football team and win as much as possible. The difference? During Underworld Football Manager 2, players can use traditional tactics alongside bribery, sabotage, and more.

Pro 11: Designed by Trophy Games, Pro 11 doesn’t have the Football Manager 2022 Mobile database or the comic elements of Underworld Football Manager 2, but it does have outrageously fun multiplayer functionality. Online gameplay is the name of the game here, making it easy to compete against friends in real-time.

Those are our top picks, but there are several other leading Android football management games to check out.

Other Ways to Enjoy Football

Football management simulators are incredibly fun, but they aren’t the only way to enjoy the beautiful game.

For example, many people prefer the hands-on approach of classics like FIFA, where you have a slightly more direct relationship with the players and the game itself. Sports betting is another way to have a more direct relationship with football. Online casinos and sports betting sites have a multitude of options, such as numerous events, bet variations, and football-inspired casino content. Moreover, these platforms regularly have highly lucrative bonus offers and ongoing promotions. Sports bettors also need to shop around for the best odds, which makes reading the best sportsbook reviews incredibly important. Without doing so, you could easily be wasting money. Elsewhere, football fans with an eye on their finances can engage in things like Fantasy Leagues for free while still getting more stimulation than simply watching a game.