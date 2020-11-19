Founded in 1999, Playtech is arguably the world’s most popular casino software in the world. The company supplies its impeccable software to online casinos and offers poker rooms, live dealer games, bingo, scratch games, fixed-odd arcade games, sports betting, and more. This catalogue is undeniably impressive, their incredible game selection is a key reason they are so popular amongst both casino operators and players.

In this article, we are going to take a closer look at this fantastic software provider, with a particular interest in the state-of-the-art Mobile Roulette Games they have on offer.

Who Are Playtech

As previously mentioned, Playtech was founded in 1999. This was by a London-based Israeli businessman called Teddy Sagi. Since then Playtech has gone from stretch to straight, thanks to the amazing software products they provide they have an impeccable reputation with both casino operators and players. The Isle of Man-based firm was floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2006, their fantastic reputation means that Playtech PLC is now the largest online gaming software provider listed in the world. Playtech is a global company with over 5000 employees around the world including in the Philippines, Gibraltar, Israel, Cyprus and the UK.

Playtech ’ s Roulette Catalogue

Playtech offers one of the broadest and best roulette game catalogues on the online market. As well as having a second to none game selection, when playing at a Playtech powered online casino, you can rest assured that their games are 100% fair. The results their software provides are always completely random and unpredictable and the company is fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

As one of the most popular and beloved casino software providers, unsurprisingly, Playtech offers a great selection of roulette games. This extensive range of roulette games includes classic titles, such as European Roulette, American Roulette and French Roulette. Alongside this are more cutting edge quirky titles such as 3D Roulette, Age of the Gods Roulette, Pinball Roulette and AR Roulette. They have over 40 games all of which are RNG and have relatively high RTPs which vary between 95.70% and 97.30%. These games are suited to all types of players whether you’re a low or high roller, minimum bets start at £1 and go up to £1000.

Playtech offers a great selection of live roulette games with their tables being hosted by professional, amiable dealers that are more than happy to interact with players and ensure they provide a realistic gambling experience. These tables are shot by professional operators and are in HD video, this means consumers get to see high quality, close up shots every time the wheel is spun. Playtech allows players to adjust the video and audio quality should their internet connection be incompatible with such HD video, this means all consumers can enjoy live games without suffering from a lagging internet connection.

Playtech ’ s Mobile Roulette Catalogue

With the rise of smartphones has come the rise in popularity of gambling-on-the-go. Playtech has recognised this as a necessity of the modern online gaming market and provides casinos with a great range of mobile roulette games.

In late 2016, after extensive user experience testing, Playtech launched HTML5 Roulette. This became the most sophisticated live mobile roulette product on the market and enabled players to flawlessly play live roulette on their mobile device. This software meant that players could simultaneously view their bets and watch the wheel spin. Thanks to this software, Playtech mobile roulette games have a fantastic interface with straightforward navigation, glitch-free gaming and players can get a great view of the roulette table and enjoy the live-action both in landscape and portrait mode.

All of the companies mobile-friendly games operate on Android and iOS devices. However for players to enjoy these mobile roulette games at their highest quality their devices must meet the minimal technical requirements, for Android devices, this must be at least 4.2 and for iOS, it must be updated to 9.0 or later. As long as these technical requirements are met users will be able to enjoy their favourite Playtech games from their mobile device or tablet whilst enjoying the premium quality, graphics and animations.

Playtech offers a rich and diverse catalogue of mobile-friendly games, this includes slots, bingo, progressives and blackjack. They have a fantastic range of mobile roulette games titles including 3D Roulette Premium, Marvel Roulette, Premium American Roulette and many more.