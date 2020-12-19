Pay ‘n’ play casinos are the latest craze among online gamers. And that isn’t without reason, prime among which is the convenience it provides for. No lengthy and often tedious registration process, and no need to remember usernames and weird-looking passwords either.

All you have to do is visit the right site, make your bets, play to your heart’s content and get off of it after you have collected all your earnings. It’s as simple as that. Most pay ‘n’ play casinos support instant e-banking as well, besides allowing for instant withdrawals too. That way, you can play whenever and wherever you want, without having to register yourself to a particular site.

Also, it being pay n play sites does not mean having to compromise on bonuses and earnings. For those are almost always as good as it is with conventional online casinos. Add to that the hassle-less manner you can get along playing on the sites, and you should have the best solution to indulging in some no-strings-attached serious online gaming experience.

Here is a list of some of the top-rated pay and play casinos that can be played via your PC or tablet devices in Europe.

Wildz

It’s a big online casino offering a variety of games that range from slots, roulette, blackjack to Poker, eSports betting, scratch cards, and almost everything in between. Also, there shouldn’t be any issues even after you have won big, which is typical of big casinos as smaller casinos often struggle to pay up a big amount while sticking to a withdrawal deadline. In any case, with Wildz, the withdrawal time is set at one day.

The bonus offered is a nice Eur 500 while you also get 200 free spins. The casino is otherwise compliant with a number of payment methods, including Maestro, MasterCard, Visa, Skrill, Paysafecard, Neteller, and ecoPayz. The casino is also known for its lively customer support team. Plus, they can converse in several languages too.

The interface is also simple but well organized. You might prefer playing using a mobile device such as a tablet, but that does not mean it isn’t optimized for a PC. It has a loyalty program too, besides offers double speed promotions and a bonus code, all of which means better chances of making some serious money.

Lucky

You sure will feel lucky after visiting the Lucky casino. While the overall theme is minimalistic and yet impressive, the Lucky casino is one place that takes pride in offering a wholesome casino experience like no other. You will feel at home at Lucky, irrespective of whether you are on a PC or a mobile device. The welcome bonus is a nice EUR 100 at a 200 percent match rate. That means you have more bang for your buck as most casinos top of at 100 percent. Plus, there is no bonus code needed to access the bonus.

At Lucky, you have 210 different games to choose from, which should mean plenty to suit your desires. Then there is the live dealer games section that too can overwhelm you with the gaming options it offers. Payments and withdrawals are instant and are covered under Trustly, which means complete peace of mind.

The support team is available 24/7 to deal with your issues. There are no support numbers available just yet, but the live chat section more than makes up for that. Also, support is available in both English and German language. On the whole, the Lucky no account casino is a great place to be in for hardcore gamers out there.

Turbico Casino

It is one casino that differs from the rest in that it does not offer any welcome bonus as such. However, there are great cashback offers and free spins for the taking that more than makes up for the lack of an instant bonus. Otherwise, there are hundreds of games to choose from, sourced from more than 11 igaming vendors.

The user interface is simple and straight forward so that making your way through the site is always easy. Withdrawals and payments are exclusive via Trustly, which should instill a lot of confidence among players to deal with the site. Also, with approval from the Malta Gaming Authority, you can be rest assured of your money being in safe hands. The withdrawal time is not counted in days but in minutes; it’s that prompt.

Customer service options include live chat for instant connection while there is also the email option as well. All of this makes the Turbico casino one of the best if you’d like to experience the sheer thrill of gaming and don’t mind the lack of a welcome bonus.

Caxino

With Caxino, the minimum deposit you need to make is just EUR 1, while the welcome bonus is a quite generous EUR 200 max along with free spins. The casino also supports a plethora of payment options, which include Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, and Paysafecard.

Gaming options are equally varied, which range from slots, jackpot games, table games, live casinos, and so on. In fact, you have 1200 games to play around with. Of these, Caxino developed the feature game Spinbox that enables them to offer players free spins for use on the games they prefer.

Support is available 24/7 via both emails as well as Live Chat. Also, the support team can converse in several international languages, including English, and are ready to deal with almost any outstanding issues you might be facing, including payment, registration, and such. All of this makes Caxino one of the better-known pay n play casinos without account in Germany.

Slot Wolf

One of the biggest USP of the Slot Wolf casino is the sheer number of games it offers, which stands at a huge 4,200. The no registration casino also offers a welcome bonus that is spread across three tiers for new users. It stands at 100 percent of the match bonus of up to EUR 150 for the first deposit. It drops down to 70 percent of the match bonus of up to EUR 100 for the second deposit, while the third deposit will fetch you 110 percent of the match bonus of up to EUR 100.

The bonus is extensive for the high roller, which can be up to a max of 110 percent of the match bonus of up to EUR 1000 on the third deposit. For the first and second deposit, the bonus amounts to 100 percent and 70 percent of the match bonus, respectively, with EUR 1000 being the limit in both cases.

Support is available 24/7, via both live chats as well as email. Payment methods are varied, with EUR 20 and EUR 4000 being the minimum and maximum deposit, respectively, that you need to make for most methods and options. Withdrawals are instantaneous via eWallet but can stretch to a few days for other options.