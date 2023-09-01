A Fusion of Elegance and Affordability: Truke Unveils the All-New Buds Q1 Plus Earbuds at only INR 999

Truke, India’s fastest-growing TWS brand has announced the launch of its latest masterpiece – the Truke Buds Q1 Plus. Set to revolutionize the audio experience, the Buds Q1 Plus is not merely a pair of earbuds; it’s an embodiment of class, innovation, and affordability. The new earbuds will be available on Flipkart and truke.in at an astonishing launch price of just INR 999.

The Truke Q1 Plus TWS Earbuds marries style with substance, featuring an exquisite chrome-painted design that seamlessly aligns with contemporary aesthetic trends. The allure of chrome, a symbol of modern sophistication, takes center stage in this design, reflecting prevailing preferences in product aesthetics. Beyond visual appeal, these earbuds are engineered for endurance and durability, presenting a harmonious blend of elegance and robustness.

Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Upadhyay, Founder and CEO, Truke, said, “At Truke, our goal has always been to redefine the way people experience audio. The Buds Q1 Plus TWS Earbuds encapsulate this vision by combining cutting-edge technology with a design that sets new trends. This revolutionary device upholds Truke’s tradition of providing premium audio technology without the premium price.”

Driving an unparalleled auditory journey, the Q1 Plus incorporates advanced 12mm Titanium Speaker drivers that deliver a sensational auditory adventure. Whether it’s melodies, podcasts, or cinematic experiences, these earbuds promise an immersive, high-quality sound encounter.

The Q1 Plus ensures user convenience with effortless touch controls, including intuitive volume management, enhanced by Quad Mic technology and Advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (Adv. ENC), communication remains unhindered even in acoustically challenging environments, delivering clarity in every conversation, just as in musical experiences.

Gaming enthusiasts are in for a treat with the Truke Q1 Plus as the earbuds sport a specialized Gaming Mode with an ultra-low latency of up to 45ms*. This mode engulfs users in a realm of virtual reality, offering unparalleled accuracy and rapid responsiveness, elevating the gaming encounter.

Bolstered by Bluetooth 5.3, the Buds Q1 Plus establishes heightened connection stability, promoting seamless pairings and uninterrupted audio streams. The sleek charging case serves as both a secure sanctuary for your earbuds and a reservoir of extended playback, offering up to an astounding 80 hours* of usage, including an impressive 10 hours* from a single charge.

The earbuds will be supported by 12 months of warranty, and customers can access the robust network of 350+ active service centers nationwide, ensuring a seamless and premium after-sales experience.