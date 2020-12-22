Experience all the thrills and delights of classic Slots without even leaving your house, thanks to online casinos. There are so many options to choose from as a beginner to the virtual casino experience, from the famous fruit slots and Jackpot King games to your favourite TV show or movie-themed slot games.

And if you’re new to the world of online casino, setting up your first account can see you benefit from some amazing promotions, like the casino sign up bonus from Betfair, free spins for new players or welcome gift packages. Before you begin playing any Slots, take a look at the special offers that you can grab and make the most of. And then you can check out our guide to the top tips for playing online slots for the first time.

What Are the Different Types of Slots?

The joy of an online casino means that there are so many types of Slots available all in one place. But as a new player, it can be quite confusing to understand what those different styles of games actually means. There are three main types that you can place slot games into – Classic, Video and Progressive Jackpot.

Classic Slots

These are based on the original concept of the vintage fruit machines. A popular choice amongst players, these casino games only feature one single row with three reels and usually with only one pay-line, unlike most modern online Slots. Perfect if you deem yourself more of an old-school gamer.

Video Slots

The majority of Slots that you will find will be video Slots with amazing graphics and an unlimited number of themes, ranging from ancient mythology and futuristic worlds to under-the-sea and fairy tale kingdoms. With video slot games, you can expect to see five reels, with possibly three or four rows. This allows for a variety of different pay-lines depending on the slot you are playing, with some including over 100,000 ways to win! The number of pay-lines also means there are more options for the bets that you can place.

Progressive Jackpot Slots

These are video Slots that are connected to an ever-growing jackpot prize pool, giving you the chance to win big! The Jackpot is added to every time the slot is played. The game itself consists of the same playing process as a normal slot, but usually, if you match the Jackpot symbols, you are taken to a bonus round which gives you the chance to win that huge jackpot prize money.

What Slot Games to Play First?

Once you know the types of Slots there are, this is probably the first question you will have. There is no one rule to choosing which game to play, as it’s all about the slot that suits you best. But we do have some tips that you can follow to help you choose.

Casino sites can help you with this choice, as they have their top picks or the most popular Slots at the top of the page, which is a good place to start. With lots of themes available, you can also go for the one that you are drawn to and find most interesting. There is also always a search or filter option, which narrows down your search. If you’re still not sure, you can go for the games created by the top game developers, which will be guaranteed to have impressive visuals and exciting gameplay.

Take the time to look through the description and information provided about the slot game that you want to play, so you can understand how it works and find out if you think you would like it. That way you can also look at the Return to Player (RTP) percentage and any bonus features that you might find attractive. You can even try some Slots out for free with demo games, so you can get a real taste of the game, and get to know the symbols and features.

Don’t forget to keep checking the promotions available and take advantage of the bonuses and free spins, which may sway your decision on which games to play. And most importantly, try to stick to a budget when playing Slots for the first time so you know you can afford the bets you’re placing whilst still having fun and enjoying the game.