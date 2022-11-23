7 Factors to Consider When You Choose a SaaS Solution

Choosing the right SaaS solution can be a challenge, but it’s essential for your business. Software keeps your processes running whether you’re a small startup or a large corporation already. The wrong choice could mean paying more than you should or getting costly data breaches that can destroy your company. While there are many different factors to consider when choosing a SaaS solution, here are the top 7.

Risk Management Plan

Mitigating risk should be at the top of your list. While risk can never be lowered to zero, you need to consider things like end-to-end encryption, whether you can use a third-party risk management company, and how the new SaaS solution will interact with your current systems.

Risk management is a critical part of any project. The risk management plan should include risk identification, risk assessment, risk treatment, risk monitoring, and risk reporting. You need to understand all of the various problems that could impact your company if you used the new SaaS system.

Avoid Vendor Lock-in

Vendor lock-in is a situation where you are locked into a particular product or service because of the way it is designed or the hardware it uses. Because of this, vendors have no incentive to innovate, which can lead to your products becoming outdated and left behind by competitors. To avoid vendor lock-in, choose a solution that is open source or has an open API so that you can easily switch to another provider if necessary. You don’t want to be stuck using services that aren’t meeting your business needs.

Identify Your Core Needs

Choosing a SaaS solution is much like trying to figure out what kind of houses to look at when you are a homebuyer. You need a list of your must-haves, your wants, and cool perks that would make the solution worth your investment. And much like a house, you need to consider whether the solution will give you room to grow.

After you have identified your core business needs, you can evaluate the different SaaS solutions that are available to you. You will want to choose a solution that meets your specific needs and supports your business objectives. In order to do this, it is important to understand what type of technology you need in order to achieve success with your business goals.

Decide Whether to Build or Buy

When it comes to making the decision on whether to build or buy a SaaS solution, you have to weigh your options. Consider the pros and cons of each of your final options before committing to one. For example, an organization that builds its own solution will have more control over its data, but it’ll have to hire more employees and pay for hardware. However, if you decide to purchase a SaaS solution from another company, they’ll take care of all the maintenance work and upgrades so that your IT team doesn’t have as much work on their plate.

Plan for the Long Term

It’s best not to simply choose a solution that barely meets your needs now. You need to consider your plans for the future and how a good SaaS solution will help. You may pay a little more, but in the long-run, getting a software service that can grow with you is worth the investment.

Review Compliance Requirements

If you are doing business with the government, it is important that your solution is compliant with their standards. While not all government agencies have the same compliance requirements, there are some rules that apply to many of them. This means that you need to be able to ask questions about what kinds of security protocols your potential provider will have in place for their service and how those protocols work.

A good SaaS solution should have a plan for handling security breaches, protecting user data from unauthorized access, and preventing unauthorized modifications or destruction of data. If possible, make sure you get into specifics when talking with providers. Find out if they use two-factor authentication, how long they store your data after you close an account with them or stop paying for their product, and other considerations.

Balance Customization Versus Best Practices

The first and most important thing to remember when considering a SaaS solution is that customization is not always the best approach. Not only can it be expensive, but if you’re not aware of best practices, your customizations may actually hurt your business rather than help. You want your business to grow in an efficient way, so there are reasons for using best practices. They save time and money by reducing the risk of mistakes and errors. They provide monitoring activity that keep hackers out.