Cybersecurity is integral to the smooth functioning of businesses across verticals in today’s tech-driven, digital world, giving cybersecurity firms an instrumental role in safeguarding companies from hackers and fraudsters. However, cybersecurity transcends merely protecting organizational data and systems from cyber threats. It also lowers the probability of websites going down, safeguards clients, ensures customer trust and confidence, and enhances productivity.

But with cybersecurity being a growing industry, the market is becoming crowded. Here are a handful of firms that offer best-in-class services, making them reliable and efficient.

Cisco

Headquartered in Santa Clara, Cisco focuses on network security and threat protection, domain security, energy management, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Additionally, the firm has a competitive advantage thanks to its products in industries like cloud threat intelligence, threat incident response, cloud security, next-generation firewalls, advanced malware protection, and email security. Its cybersecurity services are one of the best in the market, making it a sought-after organization.

Noventiq

Noventiq (the brand name of Cyprus-registered Softline Holding plc) is a global solutions and services provider in digital transformation and cybersecurity, which has been headquartered and listed in London. The company facilitates and accelerates digital transformation for its customers’ businesses, connecting 75,000+ organizations across various sectors with hundreds of best-in-class IT vendors alongside its own services and solutions. With innovation, customer-centricity, and employee-friendly policies at the heart of its business, Noventiq’s expertise in IT solutions makes it a go-to firm for cybersecurity services.

Sapphire

Sapphire offers broad service offerings as well as a Security Operations Center that is constantly monitored specifically for the organization. Their core focus is Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), which blends threat analysis and threat intelligence to enable clients to respond quickly to complex events. Sapphire’s ethical hackers are capable of executing comprehensive pen testing with customized tools for in-depth security evaluation.

Avast

An established cybersecurity solution provider, Avast has a growing portfolio of patents in areas such as location technology, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Malware detection, and IoT. CloudCare systems are well-known for their network and end-point security. Their free antivirus product provides real-time protection for end-point devices but is incapable of detecting all infections.

Imperva

Imperva, a security firm that provides cloud or on-premises security for your data and apps, was formed in 2002. The company, which ranks high on eSecurity Planet, offers a wide range of cybersecurity tools, including data masking, web application firewalls, and database security. The company also offers several employee-friendly policies, making it a desirable choice.

AppGuard

It is considered one of the most trustworthy cybersecurity organizations, and it was named to the Top 25 CIO Application magazine in 2018. AppGuard’s key selling feature is its ability to stop attacks before they begin, safeguarding systems against hidden threats such as malware, botnets, in-memory attacks, watering holes, phishing, and other undetectable threats.

AlgoSec

AlgoSec provides solutions for the administration of firewalls, security policy updates and risk mitigation, incident response, hybrid cloud security, and vulnerabilities. It was founded in 2004 and offers organizations Firewall management tools to help them examine security risks from a commercial standpoint.