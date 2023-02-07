6 tech gifts for your tech-savvy partner this Valentine’s Day to make them feel special

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. So, whether you like to treat yourself or pamper your partner, you’re most likely looking for the ideal gift, that isn’t the usual fancy meal, flowers, or chocolates. Well, in the age of technology, what better gift could you find than a smart gadget? Especially if you or your partner is a tech-enthusiast, a smart gadget can make for the ideal gift. Now, if you’re wondering which gadget to pick, fret not, we’ve got you covered. Here are 6 state-of-the-art tech gifts.

boAt Xtend Smartwatch – INR 7,990 feel

A 1.69-inch LCD screen and more than 50 watch faces are available on the wristwatch with the boAt Wave app. It has several sensors and fitness monitors that can automatically and manually track your heart rate, SPo2, and sleeping patterns. The watch also offers numerous activity tracking modes that can monitor activities like rowing, cricket, working out, and more. A single charge of its 300mAh battery may power it for up to a week. Additionally, it features a 5ATM rating for water and dust resistance. This indicates that it can remain submerged for up to 30 minutes. Vijay Sales, Croma, and Amazon all carry this item.

PLAYFIT DIAL 2 – INR 4,999

A cutting-edge smartwatch with the capacity to make Bluetooth calls and strong EBEL drivers for music listening. provides uninterrupted use for 5 days, the PLAYFIT DIAL 2 offers a plethora of features. With heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, the device helps maintain your health and is equipped with many exercise options! Swim without worry with the IP67-rated smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro – INR 48,999

This smartwatch has the most powerful battery of any Galaxy Watch. It has a more durable design with a round dial and a band with a magnetic buckle. The 1.4-inch round Super AMOLED display on the smartwatch is vivid and colourful. A bezel that surrounds the display serves as protection for it. Its automatic brightness seems to perform a great job of always keeping the display legible. Users may access Samsung Pay, Samsung Messages, Samsung Health, Bixby, and other apps in addition to Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Pay, Messages, Keep Notes, and other services – thanks to the Watch 5 Pro’s integration with Google’s Wear OS. Vijay Sales, Croma, and Amazon all sell this item.

Noise Colorfit Pro 4 – INR 5,999

To help you achieve your health and lifestyle objectives in flair, the wristwatch comes with the Noise Health Suite and Productivity Suite. Its cutting-edge Bluetooth technology allows you to place calls right from your wrist. The digital crown and the display’s brightness and clarity make accessing the menu and other features easier for people who are frequently in the sun. Additionally, the smartwatch offers 150+ cloud-based and animated watch faces and 100 sports modes. Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales all carry this product.

PLAYFIT STRENGTH – INR 4,999

The PLAYFIT STRENGTH is a waterproof smartwatch with the capacity to make Bluetooth calls and strong EBEL drivers for music listening and can be used uninterrupted for 5 days. The feature-rich smartwatch helps you keep your health in perfect condition. It’s equipped with many exercise options, including advanced tracking, bluetooth calling, and a full-touch circular IPS display. If you’re someone who enjoys swimming, you can now swim without worry with the IP67-rated smartwatch.

Apple Watch Series 7 – INR 50,900

A tougher, crack-resistant front crystal makes it the most durable Apple Watch yet. The new Always-On Retina display includes a re-engineered display with a much larger screen surface and thinner boundaries, making it the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X dust resistance classification and a WR50 water resistance rating. It also has the largest and most advanced display ever. Additionally, it has two new watch faces and a user interface that is enhanced for the larger display, ensuring better readability and usability. Users can continue to enjoy an all-day battery life of 18 hours despite display enhancements, and charging is now 33% faster. It is available on Croma, Vijay Sales, and Amazon.