5G Rollout In India Could Be Delayed Past July

We may have to wait a little longer for a 5G network in India because network hardware supply in the country may be affected in the coming weeks. This is due to the fact that effective July 1, 2022, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) aims to examine all foreign-made network gear for safety procedures at local research institutions under the Mandatory Testing & Certification of Telecom Equipment (MTCTE) laws.

The DoT’s requirement that all network equipment be tested by local labs approved by its technical branch, the Telecom Engineering Centre (TEC), may cause 5G rollouts to be delayed. While executives want to delay the deadline from July 1 to January 1, 2023. Domestic labs have not yet acquired the requisite knowledge and abilities, therefore comprehensive testing of the most recent imported radio network hardware cannot be undertaken.

Industry analysts think that the government should postpone the implementation of local testing of 5G radios and hardware until January 2023 to ensure a smooth rollout of the 4G/5G network. Furthermore, India intends to organize a 5G spectrum auction between June and July, and it expects to make the first 5G call between August and September.

Speaking on this topic, an unnamed major Network Vendor Executive told Economic Times, “Testing and certification of network gear is highly complex and the Indian labs ecosystem is working overtime to gain this expertise…but since they will be testing radio equipment for the first time, they need more time to move up the learning curve as training efforts have been hindered by the pandemic, shortage of skilled manpower and restrictions on international travel.”