5G Disrupter: POCO M6 Pro 5G’s first sale today, available at a special launch price of INR 9,999

Designed to deliver power-packed performance at an affordable price, POCO today commenced the sale of its newly launched M6 Pro 5G smartphone on Flipkart. The POCO M6 Pro 5G will be available in two color variants – Forest Green and Power Black at an irresistible price of INR 9,999 for the 4+64GB variant and INR 11,999 for the 6+128GB variant, post applying the ICICI Bank discount of INR 1,000.

POCO M6 Pro 5G has been built to disrupt the 5G smartphone industry by featuring a power-efficient processor – Snapdragon® 4 Gen 2 which ensures smooth and efficient performance. With LPDDR4X RAM technology and up to 12GB RAM*, the device ensures smoother multitasking, faster app launches, and better overall performance. POCO M6 Pro 5G achieves an impressive AnTuTu Score exceeding 437K, showcasing its ability to effortlessly manage resource-intensive tasks and gaming.

Featuring a 6.79″ display, POCO M6 Pro 5G offers one of the segment’s largest screens for immersive visuals. The 90Hz Adaptive Sync Display, FHD+ resolution, and high Touch Sampling Rate guarantee premium visuals with enhanced brightness and contrast. Additionally, the smartphone has a slim profile of just 8.17mm complementing its sophisticated aesthetic. With IP53 splash and dust resistance, coupled with Corning® Gorilla® Glass protection, the device is built to withstand everyday challenges.

POCO M6 Pro 5G captures stunning photos with its 50-megapixel primary camera, enhanced by a 2-megapixel depth camera. Powered by a robust 5,000mAh battery, the POCO M6 Pro 5G guarantees extended usage and includes 18W fast charging support for minimal downtime. Powered by MIUI 14 and Android 13, this smartphone delivers a seamless user interface experience. Additionally, POCO guarantees two major Android updates and three years of security updates, ensuring consistent performance and security for its users.

POCO M6 Pro 5G Variant Launch Price ICICI Bank Discount First Sale Day Price 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM INR 10999 INR 1000 INR 9999 6 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM INR 12999 INR 1000 INR 11999

*Up to 6GB Turbo RAM