5 Ways Technology is Revolutionizing Customer Service 

Customer service has always been an integral part of running a business, no matter how large or small.

With the introduction of technology, customer service has morphed into an area of business that seems to be always growing and changing. Companies are always looking for new, innovative ways to provide the best customer service. After all, many consumers develop fierce brand loyalty from high-quality customer service alone.

So, what new methods are companies using to beat their competition when it comes to customer service? Below, we’ll take a look at five ways technology is revolutionizing this industry.

1. Virtual Chat Support

One increasingly popular method when it comes to resolving customer service issues is the use of a virtual agent. With this option, customers can utilize a digital chat feature to communicate with an intelligent assistant.

Unlike earlier forms of this technology that didn’t offer much assistance, these new virtual agents are powered by AI technology that is conversational. Not only does this help resolve any issues faster and more effectively, but it also enables businesses to encourage customer engagement 24/7 rather than restricting this time to just business hours.

2. Social Media Platforms

Social media platforms are fast becoming the preferred way customers communicate with various businesses. With almost everyone belonging to at least one social media platform, brands are expected to provide instant and effective customer support on all platforms. Commonly, these include Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other platforms.

Several large companies have become popular specifically because of their unique presence on social media. If handled well, businesses can utilize their social media platforms to improve their reputation, provide quick social support, and even run clever and integrated marking campaigns.

Social media is also unique in that you don’t need to be a customer of a specific company to experience their customer service. Suppose you see that a phone company, for example, has responded quickly and effectively to one of its customers on social media. In that case, you may consider switching your provider so you can benefit as well.

3. Specialized Support Workers

Despite the vast improvements we’ve seen in AI-based customer service, there are still customers out there who prefer to talk to a real person. In these cases, companies are utilizing extensive training programs to help solve customer issues while being able to convey a sense of understanding.

Now that many people are choosing to interact digitally, the opportunity is now here for manual work to become more streamlined and productive.

4. Video Calls

Despite the increase in AI-based customer service, certain businesses are choosing to focus on video conferencing. Depending on the services offered and who their customer base is, some companies find that having a face-to-face conversation is more effective when it comes to offering empathy and understanding to their customers. In an age where many people prefer digital, technology is equally able to offer a human connection to customers who are looking for it.

5. Voice-Based Assistance

Voice-based assistance is most commonly used in sectors such as healthcare and banking.

While this technology has been around for a while, new developments in technological integration allow for these digital assistants to have more personal conversations while also offering the benefits of this heightened technology. These include improved first contact resolution and zero wait time. This technology can also help companies better understand issues that customers may be having so that solutions can be provided faster and more effectively.

Final Thoughts

The importance of strong, robust customer service won’t go away anytime soon. Despite an increase in technology and AI assistance, businesses are continually finding new and innovative ways to improve their relationships with their customers. Whether customers prefer voice-based assistance, video calls, specialized support workers, virtual chat support, or communicating via social media, there are many great options available.