5 stunning smartphones under Rs 8000 with a big battery

The smartphone market is flooded with multiple options catering to different audiences with different requirements, one primary factor we look for is the stunning and unique designs with multiple colour options. Other main highlighted feature of the smartphones we need to meet our daily needs include powerful batteries coupled with great performance at an affordable price point.

So, we have brought to you a list of smartphones that have a sharp focus on performance, battery, and beautiful aesthetics at a pocket-friendly price range that one can flaunt all the time.

realme C30s- INR 7999

One of the good budget phones in the segment is the realme C30s that comes with Micro Textured Anti-slip design and fast side fingerprint. Flaunting a 6.5 inch full screen display this ultra slim and light phone comes with a massive 5,000 mAh battery along with Unisoc Octa core processor that provides fast charging for all day long streaming experience and your multitasking without making you feel worried. The phone has an 8 MP AI camera with a picturesque 5MP selfie camera to capture ultra smooth pictures. realme C30s is available in 2 colors- Stripe Blue and Stripe Black in two storage variants 2GB+32GB priced at INR 7,499 and 4GB+64GB priced at INR 8,999 on realme’s official website, Flipkart and Amazon.

Redmi 9A – INR 7290

Redmi 9A is yet another option for you that comes in three stunning color shades that flaunts a 6.53 inches HD+ Display. This phone is packed with a massive 5000mAh battery and MediaTek Helio G25 processor that lets you multitask at a time. It has a 13MP AI camera with a 5MP selfie camera to beautiful memories.Redmi 9A is available in 3 colors- Midnight Black, Sea Blue and Nature Green, in two storage variants 3GB+32GB priced at INR 7,799 and 2GB+32GB priced at INR 7,499 on Redmi’s official website, Flipkart and Amazon.

Infinix Smart 6 HD- INR 6399

Super classy Infinix Smart 6 HD is one for all in the segment that flaunts a 6.6 inch full screen sunlight display, it comes with a mighty 5,000 mAh battery with Mediatek Helio A22 Processor that provides fast charging for all day long streaming experience and your multitasking. The phone has an 8 MP AI camera with dual flash to capture ultra stunning snaps. Infinix Smart 6 HD is available in 3 amazing colour options – Aqua Sky, Force Black and Origin Blue in two storage variants 2GB+32GB priced at INR 6399 on Flipkart.

Moto e32s – INR 7,950

The beautifully crafted moto e32s has a Premium Design in a pocket friendly range that has a 6.5 inches HD display. The phone provides you an efficient performance with an Mediatek Helio G37 Processor and 4GB of RAM. Work and play longer with a massive 5000mAh battery for over 2 days battery performance. Moto e32s packs with 16MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple rear camera specifications allow you to capture stunning photos. This phone is available in colors- Misty Silver and Slate Gray in storage variant: 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM priced at INR 7,999 and 4GB+64GB at INR 9,999 on Motorola’s official website, Flipkart and Amazon.

POCO C31 – INR 7348

POCO C31 is an all rounder that comes with a LCD Waterdrop Display with fingerprint sensor. Flaunting a 6.53 inches HD+ Display, this phone comes with Mediatek Helio G35 for a mighty experience. The smartphone comes packed with a massive 5,000 mAh battery that provides an all day long streaming experience without making you feel worried. The phone has a 13 MP Triple camera for smooth snaps. POCO C31 is available in 2 colors- Royal Blue and Shadow Gray in two storage variants 3GB+32GB priced at INR 6,499 and 4GB+64GB priced at INR 7,499 on Flipkart.