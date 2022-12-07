5 of the best room air purifiers you can shop

Given the importance of health, individuals are becoming more interested in and willing to spend money on products that promote wellbeing. One of the primary reasons of ill health is pollution. It is believed that indoor air pollution is 10 times worse than outside air pollution. This is because the air in a confined location causes potential pollutants to collect more than in wide spaces. In addition, poor ventilation exacerbates indoor air pollution. Installing a home air purifier is the solution! A device that removes harmful particles from the air and enhances the quality of indoor air.

To be considered efficient, an air purifier must not only function well, but it must also be wisely designed and securely manufactured. This implies that the machine should be strong enough to clear the air in a space while still being reasonably priced for you to purchase. Here is a list of the top ten air purifiers on the market right now.

LIVPURE SmartO2 580 Portable Room Air Purifier – Rs 25,084

Livpure gives you the SmartO2 580 portable air purifier to make your household healthier and happier. This Wi-Fi connected appliance is a must-have since it can be operated via four modes through an Android mobile app, allowing you to breathe fresh air at all times with a simple click. With a 5-stage Filter Process that includes a pre filter, HEPA filter, activated carbon filter, cold catalyst filter, and molecular sieve filter, this air purifier removes dangerous elements from the air such as pollen, dust, odour, and smoke. It has a vast coverage area and a 360-degree air intake that operates silently. It boasts a sleek and compact design that fits well into any room of the house.

Acerpure Cool 2 in 1 air purifier and air circulator for home – Rs 12, 990

If you want to keep your home cool and clean, this air purifier is a wonderful option. It has a great performance and a low energy consumption, and it can distribute filtered air up to 12 metres. The combination of a turned-off display and decreased noise creates the ideal setting for a good night’s sleep. The gadget also has a safety lock, so you don’t have to worry about pets or kids misusing it. It costs Rs. 12,990 and has a floor area of 12 metres. It is available in white. It features a Pre-Filter, Activated Carbon, HEPA Plus+, and HEPA 13 primary filters, and it can be controlled via an app. The decibel level is 25 and the weight is 6kg 340g.

Philips AC1215/20 Air purifier – Rs 8799

With its true HEPA filter and four stages of filtration, this air purifier eliminates 99.97% of airborne pollutants as tiny as 0.003 microns—800 times smaller than PM 2.5—by automatically sensing the condition of the air. It cpirifies a normal room in only 12 minutes and costs Rs 8799

LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Allergies and Pets Hair Smokers – Rs25,746

This air purifier from the Levoit brand has a strong air-filtration mechanism and runs gently at only 25 dB, trapping undesired airborne particles with 360-degree vortex-air technology. This device is extremely lightweight and travel-friendly, weighing just 3.3 kgs, and it can fit into areas without crowding them. The one-button control also allows you to conveniently manage the settings and fan speeds.

Reffair AX30 [MAX] portable air purifier for car, home & office – Rs 2649

Reffair AX30 eliminates 99.97% of pollen, dust, odours, cigarette smoke, bacteria, viruses, pet dander, and mould spores. This air purifier, available in a tapering, one-of-a-kind style, contributes to the comfort and décor of your house. You may use it as a tabletop item to enhance the decor of your house.