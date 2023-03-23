5 Must have audio gadgets for an immersive audio experience

Music is something that most of us can’t live without; and in case you are an audiophile, you need the best audio gadgets for immersive gaming and entertainment. Earbuds are the most popular choice for those who love to listen to music on-the-go; while they play, travel or work. These lightweight, comfortable and unique sound drivers enhance the overall sound quality while ensuring a truly wireless and minimalistic experience . No matter where you are and what you’re doing, these earbuds are always there to keep your music or calls in place. Made for a more immersive listening experience, we have curated the best 5 earbuds under 2,500 that are designed to be comfortable and versatile.

realme Buds Air 3s – INR 2,499

The stunning realme Buds Air 3s is a music lover’s go-to audio companion. It offers up to 30-hours of battery life with 4 mic-design AI ENC Noise reduction and is loaded with Dolby Atmos. It pairs over Bluetooth 5.3 and supports dual device connection. The smart-looking realme Buds Air 3s features 11mm liquid silicone triple titanium bass driver with specially developed equalizer tuning option. These sleek, lightweight earbuds offer sound and features that punch above their price while still delivering a solid build, great looks, and ample battery endurance. The buds feature IPX5 water resistance that won’t let you stop in any condition. The realme buds Air 3s comes with 2 classy colours – Bass Black and Bass White priced at INR 2,499. The realme Buds Air 3s is available on realme.com, Amazon and Flipkart.

Noise Air Buds Pro 2- INR 2,499

The Noise air Buds Pro 2 is the all rounder that offers up to 25-hours of playtime. It comes coupled with a triple mic ENC that makes sure that all the unwanted sound around you gets filtered out. They pair over Bluetooth 5.2 without any lags or interruption and feature a 10mm speaker that delivers rich, refined sound that makes your playlist more amazing. These lightweight earbuds are great workout companions, thanks to the IPX5 water resistance that takes away any sweat-related worries. The Noise Air Buds Pro 2 comes in 2 colours – Charcoal Black and Snow White priced at INR 2,499. The Noise Air Buds Pro 2 is available on Gonoise.com and Flipkart.

boAt Airdopes 413 ANC – INR 2,499

The boAt Airdopes 413 ANC are a great choice for music lovers. They offer up to 17.5 hours of playtime and Active Noise Cancellation ensures that no noise ever disturbs your media or gaming experience. The boAt Airdopes 413 ANC pair over Bluetooth 5.2 without and features a 10mm speaker delivering sharper, clearer and more immersive sound quality. They’re IPX4 water resistance certified making them perfect for outdoors. The boAt Airdopes 413 ANC comes in 3 stunning colours – Black, Verve Purple and Green priced at INR 2,499. The boAt Airdopes 413 ANC is available on boat-lifestyle.com and Amazon.

JBL Wave 100 TWS – INR 2,499

The JBL Wave 100 TWS is your one-stop solution when it comes to enjoying music. The lightweight TWS offers up to 20 hours of combined playback and comes with a unique Dual Connect feature that activates the buds once they’re in your ears, saving on battery life. They pair over Bluetooth 5.0 without any interruption allowing no time to be wasted. Each bud is powered by 8mm drivers which deliver immersive sound quality. These comfortable and pocket friendly earbuds feature voice assistants that can be controlled from the earbud, allowing an uninterrupted workflow. The JBL Wave 100 TWS comes in 3 colours – Black, Ivory and Blue priced at INR 2,499 and is available on in.jbl.com and Amazon.

One Plus Nord Buds – INR 2,799

The One Plus Nord Buds offer up to combined 30-hours of playtime that keeps you enjoying your music. Coupled with 4 mic-design AI Noise reduction and loaded with Dolby Atmos that offers crisp and clear bass, these buds also feature a 12.4mm Titanium speaker delivering a clearer, immersive audio experience. These earbuds feature IP55 dust and water resistance that makes sure the music keeps going whether you’re pumping in the gym or attending calls while raining. The earbuds support pairing over Bluetooth 5.2 and are available in 3 designs – Blue Agate, Black Slate and White Marble priced at INR 2,799. The One Plus Nord Buds is available on OnePlus.in, Amazon and Flipkart.