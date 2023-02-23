5 Most Popular Innovative Polish Startups in the Tech Industry

Poland has become a hub for innovative startups in recent years, with many young entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts creating cutting-edge products and services that are changing the game in their respective industries.Not surprisingly, Poland has become a prominent country in the startup market. The Poles are considered gambling people, and planning your own startup, especially in the technology field, is always a risk. Therefore, while some Poles ask – “ Jakie bitcoin kasyno wybrać?”, others say “W jakim obszarze otworzyć startup?”. Some ask both questions at once. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the five most popular innovative Polish startups in the tech industry.

Brainly

Brainly is a social learning platform that connects students and educators to help them collaborate and learn together. Founded in 2009, Brainly has become one of the most popular edtech startups in Poland and around the world, with over 200 million users in more than 35 countries. Brainly’s platform allows students to ask and answer questions in various subjects, from math and science to history and language arts, and get real-time feedback and support from their peers and teachers.

Estimote

Estimote is a technology company that specializes in creating indoor location and proximity solutions using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology. Founded in 2012, Estimote has developed a range of products that enable businesses to create personalized and context-aware experiences for their customers, such as indoor navigation, personalized recommendations, and contactless payments. Estimote’s technology has been used by various industries, from retail and hospitality to healthcare and transportation.

DeepDoc

DeepDoc is a healthtech startup that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve medical diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2017, DeepDoc’s platform uses machine learning algorithms to analyze medical images and data and provide real-time insights and recommendations to healthcare professionals. DeepDoc’s technology has been used to detect various diseases and conditions, from cancer and pneumonia to COVID-19, and help doctors make more accurate and timely diagnoses.

Booksy

Booksy is a mobile app that allows users to book and manage appointments with local businesses and service providers, from hair salons and beauty spas to fitness studios and car repair shops. Founded in 2014, Booksy has become one of the most popular booking platforms in Poland and beyond, with over 11 million users and more than 500,000 businesses using its services. Booksy’s app allows users to search for businesses based on location, service, and availability and book appointments with just a few taps.

DocPlanner

DocPlanner is a healthtech startup that provides a booking platform for healthcare professionals and patients. Founded in 2012, DocPlanner has expanded its services to over 15 countries and has become one of the leading healthcare booking platforms in Europe and Latin America. DocPlanner’s platform allows patients to search for doctors and healthcare providers, read reviews and ratings, and book appointments online. DocPlanner’s technology has been used by various healthcare specialties, from general practitioners and dentists to dermatologists and psychiatrists.

In recent years, Poland has proven that its technological projects have enormous potential, and therefore now in this country you can find a huge number of progressive start-ups that can make the world a better place. In addition to these 5 examples, there are many more that are worth paying attention to: