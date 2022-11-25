5 Low-Cost Startup Ideas: Is One of These Perfect for You?

The word ‘startup’ conjures ideas of plucky young entrepreneurs achieving greatness off the back of nothing but a good idea and the gumption to see it through.

The reality is quite different, as many fledgling businesses need hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars of funding to get off the ground, let alone thrive.

Of course, there are lost-cost routes to building your own company, if you know the markets to target, so here are some frugal ideas to consider yourself.

Launching a social media marketing service

The sphere of social media marketing has expanded rapidly, and there’s a huge demand for specialists in this field among businesses that need help to get a handle on their online presence.

You can start small with nothing but a laptop and your own social media skills to sell to prospective clients. Once you’ve got a reputation as a can-do social media marketing professional, you can create your own agency, perhaps by hiring freelance team members to take on bigger projects, before recruiting permanent staff when you’ve got a larger list of clients to back you up.

Creating and monetizing a mobile game

If programming is your thing, then the mobile game design is definitely an area worth assessing as an option for earning a living and helming a business.

The reason that this is so appealing is down to how easy it is to monetize a mobile game with ads. That way you can keep earning from your existing games, rather than relying on consistently high sales to generate revenues.

Like social media marketing, developing a mobile game doesn’t require more than access to a computer and the ability to use it. This keeps costs low and gives you amazing opportunities for growth.

Getting into dropshipping

Sure, you could go ahead and put together an e-commerce site to sell items you stock and ship yourself. But when dropshipping is an option, why bother?

The concept here is that you create a website that acts as a conduit to connect suppliers of products with buyers, while outsourcing every other aspect of the process, including the manufacture, storage, and delivery of goods.

Selling subscription boxes

For a more hands-on approach to online retail, the trend for subscription boxes is one worth following. You can put together boxes to target a whole range of different audiences, from health-conscious foodies who use nutrition apps, to comic book-loving sci-fi fans.

The attraction of selling subscription boxes from a business perspective is that you’ll automatically build a base of repeat customers, rather than only bringing people on board on a one-time basis.

You will need to wrangle relationships with multiple suppliers and merchants, and also make sure you get the marketing of your subscription boxes on-point to gain momentum. But the costs of running this type of business are entirely scalable, meaning you don’t need to splash out large sums upfront.

Taking a stab at tutoring

Sharing the skills you’ve developed over the course of your career with others is a good way to earn cash and also to give back in a satisfying as well as lucrative way.

Tutoring businesses can be launched even more affordably today than ever before, because it’s now the norm to deliver your sessions entirely remotely, with conferencing software and even virtual reality taking care of the rest.

Wrapping up

What any would-be business owner must remember is that you shouldn’t only think about the potential to make big bucks by targeting a certain niche, but also consider whether you’re passionate and knowledgeable about the market you’re entering. Without these elements, it’ll be tougher to get a foothold.