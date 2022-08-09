5 Gadgets to Surprise Your Sibling with this Rakhi!

Ads

Ahead of Rakhi celebrations, here are some unique gadget gifting options that you can choose to make the day memorable for your brother or sister. These devices from OPPO together form the OPPOverse. You can now purchase OPPO Reno8 Series, Enco X2 and OPPO Pad before 31 August 2022, register on My OPPO App and get the OPPO Watch Free worth 5,999 at just one rupee.

Reno8 Pro 5G

Have a sibling who’s a photography enthusiast or a budding content creator? This Rakshabandhan, grab the OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G as it addresses all challenges and pain points of photography or videography. The new OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G is an imaging expert backed by OPPO’s proprietary imaging NPU, the MariSilicon X. It can help you take crisp and clear 4K Ultra Night Video even in the most challenging scenarios. It further combines the RGBW Sony IMX709 selfie sensor and Sony’s 50MP IMX766 rear shooter to offer an unparalleled photography experience. The smartphone also defies the common battery woes comes with the proprietary BHE (Battery Health Engine) technology that allows batteries to retain 80% of their original capacity after as many as 1,600 charge cycles (double the industry average of 800 charge cycles). It ensures batteries stay in good condition for four years—and with the same high levels of safety—to make it the longest smartphone battery lifespan on the market. OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G carries the TÜV SÜD ‘A’ certification for fluency attenuation even after 36 months. The product packs 4500mAH battery with OPPO’s 80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge. OPPO’s Priced at INR 45,999, the Reno8 Pro 5G is available in 2 colour variants: Glazed Green and Glazed Black across Flipkart, OPPO Online Store, and Mainline channels.

Reno8 5G

Looking for an all-rounder ultra-fast smartphone for your sibling that’s also easy on your pocket? The all-new OPPO Reno8 5G is another thoughtful gift for your sibling. It accounts for an enhanced imaging experience with the dual Sony camera sensors – IMX709 and the IMX766 – along with AI-enhanced imaging features such as Ultra Night Video, Night Portrait, and Bokeh Flare video offering a delightful experience to the users. This device, which runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and ColorOS 12.1, has been designed to deliver a well-rounded performance. It has a streamlined unibody design and is available in two beatutiful colours – Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black. OPPO Reno8 5G comes with 80W SUPERVOOCTM that enables up to one-and-half days of use on a single charge. OPPO’s proprietary BHE (Battery Health Engine) that allows batteries to retain 80% of their original capacity for four years and after as many as 1,600 charge cycles which is twice as much as the industry average of 800 charge cycles. Priced at INR 29,999, the smartphone carries the TÜV SÜD ‘A’ certification for fluency attenuation even after 36 months. OPPO Reno8 5G is available on Flipkart, OPPO Online Store, and Mainline channels.

OPPO Pad Air

OPPO’s first tablet, the OPPO Pad Air is a perfect pick for your loved ones to make their festive season even more special. If your siblings are into academics or are looking for a perfect device to manage work, meetings, etc, the Pad Air is an all-in-one solution for education and entertainment. The device is capable of handling advanced tasks such as hi-res video streaming and 3D mobile games while conserving battery. It accounts for a rich yet comfortable viewing experience with the category-first TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light eye comfort certification. It features the power-efficient ‘6nm’ octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor–coupled with AI System Booster 2.1–for smooth multitasking without lag. The OPPO Pad Air features an attractive design aesthetic with its ultra-thin body and an industry-first Sunset Dune 3D texture. The proprietary OPPO Glow provides a fingerprint-proof, scratch-free cover for a smooth and durable feel. The tablet runs on ColorOS 12 for Pad. The OPPO Pad Air is priced at INR 16,999 for the 4 GB + 64GB version and INR 19,999 for the 4GB +128GB version. OPPO Pad Air is available on Flipkart, OPPO Online Store, and Mainline channels.

OPPO Enco X2

Ads

If your sibling is an audiophile, consider the OPPO Enco X2 earbuds to delight your loved one on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. The Enco X2 is the flagship TWS earbuds with industry-leading ANC and a segment-first Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording. It sports the next-generation Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine (SuperDBEE) acoustic system co-developed with Nordic audio giant Dynaudio allowing users to enjoy their favourite music on the go. Owing to the industry-leading 45dB depth and 4000Hz width Active Noise Cancellation, the Enco X2 isolates and ‘removes’ unwanted sounds and preserves the original audio signal. Appreciated universally by audio enthusiasts for its crisp and balanced sound signature, the Enco X2 is priced at INR 10,999. OPPO Enco X2 is available on Flipkart, OPPO Online Store, and Mainline channels.

OPPO Watch Free

For your fitness-conscious sibling, grab the OPPO Watch Free as an ideal Raksha Bandhan gift. It is equipped with an all-scenario sleep monitoring feature that is stylish, contemporary, and boasts a lightweight design. It comes with OSleep All-Scenario Sleep Monitoring to help users sleep better and has over 100 sports modes and professional health monitoring making it a smartwatch of choice for young consumers. Built-in professional running courses can help you achieve fitness and fat-burning goals in a more efficient manner. The OPPO Watch Free has a long battery life of 14 days with a single full charge, while just 5 minutes of charging will get you a full day of use. The product is available for INR 5,999 across Flipkart, OPPO Online Store, and Mainline channels .