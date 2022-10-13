4 Best E-cycles You Need To Grab Your Hands On This Festive Season

It is part of Hero Lectro’s commuter range which offers better ergonomics for a comfortable and safe riding experience. Powered by 250W BLDC rear hub motors, this variant comes in two colour variants and is capable of providing 30km in a single charge.
Priced at ₹ 32,999/-
Hero Lectro C5x
This stylish E-bike is not only strong & sturdy but also comes with a Li-Ion Detachable battery making it easier to charge and swap them. With a charge time of 3-4 hours, the product is also dustproof and water resistant.
Priced at ₹ 38,999/-
Hero Lectro F1
This is the latest addition to the MTB range from Hero Lectro products under the F series and is suited for all tracks and trails. Capable of attaining a max speed of 25Kmph, the product comes with ISO certified Disc Brakes for both front & rear along with anti-skid alloy pedals.
Priced at ₹ 38,999/-
Hero Lectro F6i
The F6i is the topmost model from the Hero Lectro portfolio and comes with a powerful 11.6 Ah battery which is capable of covering up to 55km in a single charge. It is perfect for enjoying long joy rides and has an LED display with RFID key lock function.
Priced at ₹ 54,999 /-