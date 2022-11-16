3D Modeling for the Gaming Industry in 2023

Everything that exists in the real world can be created in the virtual world using the right combination of software and artistic talent. When an idea for a game mechanic arises in the mind of a game designer, it exists as an abstract idea with no concrete implementation. And to implement it in reality, they must somehow explain to the programmer its essence – the game designer needs to clearly and unambiguously describe the idea so that the developer translates it into a working mechanic.

Today and in the future of 2023, not a single modern film or 3D gaming can do without three-dimensional graphics. And the more technology develops, the more high-quality releases we expect.

Features of 3D modeling

Over the past few years, the mobile gaming industry has been at the peak of its activity and profitability. Modern mobile devices have become more powerful and productive, but the requirements for the quality of mobile games are also increasing. The user expects at least a beautiful visual from a potential game, which is achieved with the help of artists who create recognizable and unique characters.

3D visualization of objects using modern software makes it possible to develop spectacular projects, and the created models can leave a profound impression on users. However, modeling using 3D technologies is widely used today for games and implementing many business projects related to the industry, construction, design, etc. But, of course, gaming design is still one of the most popular areas.

Like many art forms, video games require patience, practice, and the right tools. The current modeling software allows designers to create collections and add cool projects to their portfolios.

Fresh Content: 3D Graphics and 3D Modeling Services

In addition to areas of use, services are gaining momentum related to 3D models for mobile games. As we have already said, technologies are developing, and mobile gaming has moved from 2D pixel graphics to a new level and, at the same time, competes with PCs and Consoles. Of course, 3D models deserve to be one of the main trends because realistic 3D shapes combined with movement attract more attention than classic 2D graphics.

The field of 3D can be conditionally divided into two general directions. The first – 3D modeling – has long been an attribute of modern life and is implemented in industry, business, and art. And the second direction is our favorite – 3D gaming and 3D modeling services coming from it.

In general, 3D modeling is used to:

3D Animation

creation of 3D characters and other 3D content for games

3D gaming

design of computer games;

virtual reality (VR) development

Without going far from 3D modeling services, it is essential to point out that good artists and professionals who know how to work correctly with 3D models and graphics are very difficult to find. But at the same time, the 3D Modeling Services for Games from RSG are highly valued and often used by most of the primary game development studios, resulting from how 3D is now in trend.

Main Difference: 2D vs 3D Graphics and Models

2D is the most common type of computer graphics and animation. This technology is rooted in the past but is an ageless classic. Speaking scientifically, 2D is a flat image built on two axes – horizontal (x) and vertical (y). If you try to rotate the image, it will become a line. For clarity, you can twist the photograph on a sheet of paper – and you will see everything.

Such graphics are simple, visually appealing, and easy to understand for gamers. But today, the realities and demands of users are completely different. In the era of high-tech devices, 2D is inferior to 3D and has several differences.

We can make a comparative analysis to answer the question of why 3D animation is better than 2D. Unlike 2D, 3D graphics are formed in three dimensions – the depth axis (z) is added to the parameters. This means it becomes possible to move objects and characters horizontally and vertically but also forward and backward. The third axis allows you to rotate and present objects from different sides. Thus, 3D models and graphics add volume to images, allowing the viewer to estimate the size of the thing and the distance to it.

Price and time

Creating 3D animation is a rather time-consuming process. Therefore, a 3D model will cost more and take more time to produce. A 2D model will cost less and be realized faster.

Perception

In 2D, perspective principles are used to create the illusion of space and placement of objects (distant objects are smaller than those closer to us; shadows; lines converging towards the horizon).

In 3D, less data is required for the size ratio of the modes, and the player immediately captures their actual size and location in space.

Embodiment

3D has many limitations and requirements for building models. This type of graphic requires more professionalism (creating three-dimensional objects, textures, light, movements, animations, etc.). 2D models are easier to make, but the result will be appropriate – limited animations, simplicity, stereotypes, etc.

Features of creating 3D content for games

High-quality 3D content is an integral part of modern game development. Content can be characters, items, or the environment of the game world. This text will help novice 3D modelers understand the basic concepts and the sequence of creating game content. The whole process can be divided into several stages.

Stage 1 – Search for references

A reference is a supporting image: a drawing or photograph that the 3D artist uses as a rough representation of what they would like to see for further processing in the simulation.

Using references is one of the most critical parts of the workflow when creating 3D models, whether in a realistic design direction or a stylized one.

Stage 2 – Model creation

Any 3D model consists of a vertex, edge, and polygon. A set of vertices, edges, and polygons form a polygonal mesh, which determines the model’s shape in computer graphics. To create a 3D model, you must place the vertices correctly. It seems simple, but in practice, it is more difficult.

Stage 3 – Mapping

At this stage, the artist transfers volumetric forms to the plane so textures can be placed on them. This gives rise to a separate stage – UV unwrapping. The easiest way to imagine working with UV is like origami – a three-dimensional model is created from a flat sheet of paper. The unwrap does the same thing, only reverse – it unfolds the model onto a plane.

Stage 4 – Baking

The question is, how can we make our simplified model look like a detailed one without increasing the number of polygons? To do this, you need to bake information about the details from the high poly to the LowPoly model with the help of simple manipulations. This feature is available in almost all 3D editors.

Stage 5 – Texturing

Texturing is an important step in creating a 3D model, during which materials give the model a finished look. Substance Painter, Substance Designer, and Mari are the most popular texturing programs.

Stage 6 – Export to the game

A game engine is basic software for creating computer games. All 3D models are loaded into it, and materials are configured. And then, programmers set up the interaction of objects and program the game’s logic.

As you can see, there are not many processes, but the creation of 3D models is a very complex and patient process that is best left to professionals in the field of 3D modeling services.

Conclusion

Today, the gaming industry is growing at a rapid pace, and professional designers, programmers, and creative teams of artists often create, in fact, simply breathtaking animated images, thereby pushing the boundaries of human imagination.

And no matter what anyone says about the meaning, benefits, and dangers of computer games, it is important to understand that games are an integral part of the lives of 2 billion people. How many 3d games are there? Hundreds of thousands? It is difficult to answer this because, thanks to artists, animators, and developers, we see the release of new games almost every day. Well, modern digital technologies are just a tool that allows you to work out the plot, texture, or animation to the smallest detail.

As you can already understand, creating game models is not the easiest thing. Even with modern capabilities such as smart materials, creating a single model can take a long time, even if several people work on it. 3D modeling today is a multi-stage process, allowing you to create chic projects.