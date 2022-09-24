36 hours of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 witness record participation from customers and sellers across India

Amazon.in flagged off the biggest ever 36 hours of shopping with Prime Early Access and day 1 of the Great Indian Festival. Amazon.in saw single largest day of Prime sign ups; 1.9X higher than last year with 68% coming from Tier 2 & 3 cities.

“The Amazon Great Indian Festival kicked off to an exciting start with a great response from customers and seller partners. It is encouraging to witness small and medium businesses, startups, artisans, women entrepreneurs offer a wide selection of products to our customer across India. We are humbled by the increase in new Prime member sign ups and customers shopping across categories as they trust Amazon as their preferred online shopping destination”, said Manish Tiwary, Vice President & Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon.

Sellers registration to serve customers: In the first 36 hours, small and medium businesses, startups, artisans, women entrepreneurs offered the largest selection of products and sold around 10 lakh unique products to customers across India. During the 24 hrs ‘Prime Early Access’, 1.75X growth of seller sign-ups during Prime Early Access versus an average business day.

Prime continues to thrill customers: Prime members shopped more during Prime Early Access than on any other day. Amazon.in saw single largest day of Prime sign ups, 1.9X higher than last year.

*Diamonds Festive rewards: As a part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, Amazon India introduced the Diamonds festive rewards program. A one-time “Bonus Diamonds” were credited to all customers basis their past shopping on Amazon.in, “Prime Extra Bonus Diamonds” were credited to Prime Customers for their shopping during Kickstarter Deals days. Of the customers redeeming their Diamonds, 50% have redeemed for offers and rewards.

Amazon Pay – Shopping made more rewarding and affordable: Partnering with India’s largest bank SBI, more than 300M Indians had access to Instant discount offers on SBI Credit and Debit cards. Customers could avail 10% Instant Discount Up to Rs. 28,000 on SBI Credit and Debit Cards & EMI transactions.

90% increase in flight bookings by Prime members as compared to an average business day During Prime Early Access (PEA). 4x more co-branded credit cards (CBCC) cards were issued during PEA 2022 (vs PEA’21) and 4x more than an average business day Amazon Pay Later (APL) signups. 90% of people shopping during PEA received rewards & cashbacks via Amazon Pay and Amazon Pay Gift cards issued increase by 1.8X vs 2021 Prime Early Access. 1 out of 4 purchases were made on EMI; 2 out of 3 products were sold on No Cost EMIs. Amazon Pay Later registrations increased by 4X in last 36 hours.

Categories customers loved

Smartphones: Customers loved the new selection and deals offered by India’s favorite smartphone destination. A total of nine new launches were lined up during this festive season. 5G smartphones saw a strong uptake alongside customers showing a preference for mid-tier to premium smartphones. Customers shopped from Top brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, iQOO, realme and Apple. Smartphones also witnessed a strong double-digit growth versus last year and a 20X uplift versus an average business day.

Consumer Electronics and Personal Computers: Customers in the age group of 18-24 scouted most for Gaming Laptops from top brands like HP, Lenovo and Asus and Smartwatches from Noise, boat and Fireboltt. We witnessed a 12X growth in smartwatches with customers buying across price segments versus an average business day.

Customers had access to over 200+ Top brands from Audio and Camera categories. Audio and Camera saw record sales of 9X growth as compared to an average business day, led by brands such as JBL Harman, boAt, Noise, Sony, Boult, Canon and Zebronics. Customers bought entry level Truly Wireless headphones starting INR 699 from boAt; top selling Noise cancellation Wireless headphones from Sony WF 1000XM4 starting INR 13,990 and Zebronics 180W 5.1 Soundbar starting INR 6,999 . On Camera customers preferred buying mirrorless camera from Canon M50 Mark II and Sony Alpha series.

Large Appliances: Customers had access to the widest and largest selection on Amazon.in across refrigerators, air conditioners and washing machines. We received orders from 3X more pin codes as compared to an average business day.

Televisions: Customers got to choose from a broad selection of 300+ TVs with 32-inch certified Android Smart TV Price starting at 6,999* to INR 6,79,999 (85-inch TV). Customers shopped from Top Brands like OnePlus Mi Samsung LG Sony with No Cost EMI, Extended Warranty, Free Installation.

Fashion & Beauty: 2 out of 3 products sold on Amazon Fashion were to customers from Tier 2/3 cities and towns. Metro cities contributed to 36% of the sales for Amazon Fashion; over 68% of new customers came from non-metro cities.

India’s largest Beauty storefront on Amazon.in saw a surge in demand with 3X jump in sales vs an average business day in popular categories like Skincare and Haircare essentials. In the first 36 hours of GIF, Amazon India witnessed up to 6X spike from customer favourite brands** like Nivea, Dove, Renee, Mamaearth, Pears, Plum and more. In Luxury Beauty, top brands like Guess, Bath & Body Works and L’Oreal Professional witnessed over 4X jump versus an average business day.

Amazon Business: Amazon Business saw around 50% growth in customers, over 100% jump in orders and more than 200% jump in sales over last year along with a 2X growth in customers placing bulk orders for their business or corporate gifting needs. The number of sellers getting at least one business order grew by 23% over last year.

Amazon Core Consumables: Customers had access to a wide selection of over 2M grocery and daily essentials items on amazon, they love the choices curated for festive season and purchased 3X more ‘Ready to eat’ foods like dry fruits and namkeen, 2.5X more noodles, 2X more gourmet chocolates, 1.8X sweets. Other top categories witnessing high growth included men’s grooming, feminine hygiene, sports nutrition.

Amazon Fresh: Over 2.5X growth over an average business day led by daily essentials such as Oil, Ghee, Atta and dal among other products. Some of the popular brands are Fortune, Mother Dairy, Aashirvaad, Tata Sampann and Daawat. Amazon Fresh saw 2.8X jump for cooking essential products, 2.5X jump in Snacks & Desserts and 3X jump in Bath & Beauty products over an average business day. Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy and Bakery saw surge in demand and unit sales for these categories doubled vis-a-vis an average business day.

Amazon Devices: Customers loved offers on Echo Devices and purchased 35X more units of Echo Dot smart speakers over an average business day. Once again, Fire TV Stick was one of the highest selling products on Amazon.in with a 40X growth in sales versus an average business day. Readers across the country loved offers on Kindle with a 20X growth in unit sales over an average business day.

Bookings Made Easy: 90% increase in flight bookings by Prime members as compared to an average business day during Prime Early Access. More than 1 lac travel and movie tickets were sold during the first 36 hours. Customers saved more than INR 80 lacs on their ticket bookings via discounts and by not paying any additional fees on train ticket bookings.