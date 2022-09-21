300Mbps Internet at INR 599/- Without Any Onboarding Charges This Festival Season

To commemorate the beginning of festive season, Excitel, one of India’s fastest-growing Fibre broadband network, recently announced the launch of an introductory offer to ease hassles pertaining to onboarding. The introductory plan offers lightning fast 300 Mbps at less than Rs. 600/- with no onboarding charges.

Excitel’s decision to waive the onboarding charges is an innovative step to reduce challenges that are attached to new customer onboarding. The plan comes at a time when more and more people are switching to fiber broadband owing to the continued education, work, and entertainment from home.

Speaking on the launch, Vivek Raina, CEO & Co-Founder, Excitel, said, “We at Excitel are working towards building solutions that offer ease to our customers, be it policies to ensure reduced time customer redressal or for data plans that are affordable. The launch of our introductory offer is another endeavour to reduce customer hassle when switching to fiber to the home services.”

“Excitel’s business strategies have always been committed to serve both, structured and unstructured areas of the country. We believe that our approach will enable India to be equipped with high speed broadband connectivity and ensure the development that the country is expecting” added the CEO & Co-Founder, Excitel

The plan is only a one-time offer and can only be availed when a customer is onboarding or switching to Excitel and is available in all Excitel functioning cities. Prospective customers can activate the plan by visiting Excitel’s website and filling out the form, or by contacting their Excitel Regional Partner.

Recently, the company announced the addition of 400 Mbps plans to meet the growing demand for high-speed broadband, with prices starting at Rs. 599 per month. In addition to expanding high-speed internet plans, the company has expanded value-added services through its OTT bundle pack, which provides free access to leading OTT channels.