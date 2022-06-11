3 unique mobile apps that you cannot miss out on

We are all habitual to switching between mobile applications all day, and as days keep passing by these digital toys just keep getting more and more interesting. From social media, education, inspiration to finance and even dating, mobile apps have simplified our lives more than ever before. To add to your list of must-have apps, we are to recommend 3 unique and solid apps that you just cannot miss out on.

Upskill with Suraasa’s teacher advancement programmes.

If you are a teacher or are keen on taking up teaching as your career, Suraasa has the best resources to enhance your skills. As a leading E-learning and career growth platform, Suraasa

offers courses like Professional Certificate in Teaching and Learning, Mandatory Professional Development, Child Development and Learning Styles along with many more. Designed and developed by a team of credible researchers, the app is focused on bringing 360-degree transformation in teacher education. Moreover, these comprehensive courses empower teachers to understand their growth areas and prepare for global opportunities while also reforming the Indian education system.

Turn expenses into investments with GoSats

It is time to change your guilt of splurging on your favourite items into rewards as the ultimate bitcoin stacking platform GoSats lets you earn bitcoins at every purchase. This app is developed to replace card points, miles and conventional loyalty programs with bitcoin. All you need to do is simply shop online using your credit/debit card on various platforms and earn cashback in the form of satoshis. GoSats then lets you stack these sats in your BTC wallet and withdraw it whenever you reach the minimum withdrawal limit. If you’re planning to use an international Bitcoin wallet address for your crypto payments, you can do that with GoSats too.

Bring in some spice to your love life with Gleeden

The world is filled with interesting people and interesting concepts and one such exciting concept is the extramarital dating app – Gleeden. Perfect for married couples looking to spice up their lives, this extramarital dating app is extremely popular with Indian audiences and currently has 1M+ active users in India. It is free for women and has a charged subscription for men. So if you are looking forward to adding some excitement to your life, Gleeden could just be the best option for you.