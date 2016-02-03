ASUS has launched Transformer Book T100HA with Windows 10 in Tin Grey and Aqua Blue color variants with a price tag of Rs. 23,990. Touted as tabtop, the new device is thinner and boasts a lighter chassis with longer battery life.

With the launch of Windows 10 in 2015, the demand for light weight thinner tablets gained importance especially for people who prefer the goodness of Windows 10 in a small size tablet.

With Micromax recently launching its 10.1-inch tablet at Rs. 9,999 via Flipkart, the competition among companies has increased to a considerable level. As such, many companies have started to manufacture Windows 10 tablets with a wide range of features.

Powered by a 2.24GHz Intel quad-core Atom x5-Z8500 processor and paired with 2GB of RAM, the ASUS Transformer Book T100HA comes with a 10.1-inch HD Glare LED touch display with 60 percent NTSC, a brightness value of 350nits with 16:10 aspect ratio in addition to 64GB internal storage.

Equipped with 2M Cache with an ability to turbo boost up to 2.24GHz, the Asus Transformer Book T100HA comes fully loaded with Office Mobile, LoJack and Skype.

Equipped with a 5MP rear camera, the new ASUS taptop features 2MP front-facing camera with support for HD video recording.

Powered by a 30WHrs 2-cell Li-ion Polymer battery, the Asus Transformer Book T100HA is capable of providing up to 12 hours of backup time with support for 2A Quick charge.

Integrated with a Chiclet Keyboard with 17.43mm key pitch, the ASUS T100HA includes USB 2, USB 3.1 Type C and Micro USB 2 slots in addition to micro HDMI and audio port. The T100HA comes with a built-in microphone, which will enable you to perform video conferencing over Skype.

With four neodymium magnets for effective docking of tablet and keyboard, the Transformer Book T100HA is equipped with Fast Charge technology as it has the capability to charge from 0 to 80% for up to 9.5 hours of use in just 2 hours when using the included charger or Fast Charge compatible power banks such as ASUS ZenPower.

Key Specifications of ASUS Transformer Book T100HA

Part No 90NB074A-M03840 Model Name T100HA-FU009T EAN Code 4712900164619 UPC Code 889349164617 LCD Cover Color & Decoration Metal LCD cover in Aqua Blue Top Case Color & Decoration Plastic top case printed in Aqua Blue On board processor Intel® Quad-Core Atom™ x5-Z8500 Processer (2M Cache, up to 2.24 GHz) Operating System Windows 10 (64bit) Office Includes Word Mobile, Excel Mobile, PowerPoint Mobile and OneNote On board memory 2GB Total System Memory 2GB EMMC/ISSD 64G EMMC Display 10.1’//LED Back-lit//Ultra Slim 350nits//WXGA 1280×800 16:10 //Glare//NTSC:60%//Touch//WV External video display modes HDMI 1.4 Discrete/Share Share IGPU Intel HD Graphics Gen8 Video Camera 2M + 5M Pixel dual Camera (720p video recording) Wireless 802.11agn+Bluetooth 4.0 (Dual band) Card Reader Spec: SDXC USB Port 1x USB 2.0

1x USB3.1 Type C (gen 1)

1x Micro USB2.0 Interface 1x Headphone-out & Audio-in Combo Jack

1x micro HDMI Audio Built-in speaker

Built-in array microphone Weight (Kg) 0.70 KG (Without Battery)

1.00 KG (with 2 cell battery) Tablet & Dock Weight (Kg) Tablet: 0.50 KG (with 2 cell Battery)

Dock: 0.50 KG (with 0 cell Battery) Dimension (cm) 26.5(W) x 17.5(D) x 0.84 ~ 0.84 (H) cm Tablet Dimension (cm) 26.5(W) x 17.5(D) x 1.54 ~ 1.84 (H) cm AC Adapter 18W AC Adapter

Output: 9V DC, 2A, 18W

Input: 100~240V AC, 50/60Hz universal Battery 30WHrs, 1S2P, 2-cell Li-ion Polymer Battery Pack Keyboard type Chiclet Keyboard Keyboard Specification ASUS 255mm keyboard with 17.43mm key pitch Antivirus and Tool Software SKYPE Security LoJack

Computrace ready from BIOS

With support for Cortana Digital Assistant and Microsoft Continuum, the device also comes loaded with Microsoft Office Mobile.

Manufactured using premium aluminium, the ASUS Transformer Book T100HA weighs only 1.03 kilogram with both tablet and keyboard.