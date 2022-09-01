OnePlus collaborates with Spotify for ‘Red Cable Sessions’, a first-of-its-kind music show

Ads

August 26, 2022: OnePlus, the global technology brand in collaboration with Spotify, the world’s most popular audio streaming platform, announced the launch of Red Cable Sessions. Named after OnePlus’ prominent Red Cable Club (RCC), the Sessions are a part of a first-of-its-kind music show property by a smartphone brand in partnership with Spotify, and bring together stellar music performances by artists from diverse genres.

By hosting much-loved artists like When Chai Met Toast, OAFF, and Zaeden, the Red Cable Sessions truly showcase the brand’s commitment to providing their community and users-at-large a unique experience beyond product and service offerings.

Addressing the exciting collaboration, Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing Communications and Planning, OnePlus India, shared, “We at OnePlus believe in constantly engaging with our community. As a user-first tech company, we have been dedicated to providing our users with several community-centric initiatives such as the OnePlus Music Festival, OnePlus Domin8 gaming events and much more. We are now excited to collaborate with Spotify to bring the all-new Red Cable Sessions to our community.

The Red Cable Sessions have been specially curated to bring together our community members of tech and music enthusiasts. It is an online initiative by the brand to connect with the OnePlus community in a diverse sensorial experience. We are positive that our RCC members and community at large will truly enjoy this unique experience”

Akshat Harbola, Head of Strategy & Operations – India, Spotify said, “The love that Spotify has received from listeners in India, especially for music across genres and languages, is phenomenal. Independent acts on the platform are especially popular among Gen Z, and this partnership with OnePlus is an experience that brings a few of those artists and their fans closer to one another”.

The Red Cable Sessions will be available to audiences on Spotify India’s YouTube channel starting today.

The video content of all Red Cable Session performances have been Shot On OnePlus using the popular flagship device, OnePlus 10 Pro. OnePlus 10 Pro in partnership with Hasselblad offers incredible camera capabilities which have rendered top-notch quality content for the Sessions, extensively capturing the creative essence of the musical jams.

As OnePlus’s growth in India pivoted, the brand created avenues to give back to its local community that was instrumental to its success, with the launch of the renowned RCC in December 2019. It was created with the community, by the community, and united by a common belief – ‘Great things happen when we’re all wired together’.

This one-of-its-kind, unique membership program from OnePlus offers abundant benefits, exclusive access to product launch and community events and many more privileges to community members, making it a first-of-its-kind exclusive avenue for community rewards by a smartphone brand in India. RCC currently has over 15 million community members.